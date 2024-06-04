India’s job market in 2024 is a dynamic tapestry woven by various sectors, from the sprawling government sector to the booming IT industry. The major players, including the Indian government, IT services companies, and conglomerates, collectively employ nearly 70 lakh people. To kick things off, let’s highlight some significant facts about employment in India:

Indian Government : Not only is it the largest employer in India, but it also holds the title of the largest employer globally.

Now, let’s dive into the list of the largest employers in India in 2024, detailing their contributions, roles offered, and other key details.

Ministry of Defence

Employees : 29.92 lakh

: 29.92 lakh Description : The Ministry of Defence is responsible for the country's defense management, overseeing the Indian Armed Forces, which include the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This mammoth organisation ensures the nation's security and sovereignty.

Indian Railways

Employees : 12.13 lakh

: 12.13 lakh Description : Indian Railways is a crucial part of India's infrastructure, providing affordable and accessible transport across the country. It’s known for its vast network, connecting even the most remote areas.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Employees : 6.02 lakh

: 6.02 lakh Description : TCS is a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, helping companies undergo digital transformation. It’s renowned for its innovation and customer-centric approach.

India Post

Employees : 4.3 lakh

: 4.3 lakh Description : India Post is the backbone of the country's postal system, providing mail and parcel services, financial services, and retail services across urban and rural areas.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

Employees : 3.89 lakh

: 3.89 lakh Description : RIL is a diversified conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, refining, oil, telecommunications, retail, and more. It’s a major driver of economic growth in India.

Infosys

Employees : 3.43 lakh

: 3.43 lakh Description : Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, helping clients in over 50 countries navigate their digital transformation.

Accenture

Employees : 3 lakh

: 3 lakh Description : Accenture is a multinational professional services company providing services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations.

State Bank of India (SBI)

Employees : 2.57 lakh

: 2.57 lakh Description : The State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest public sector bank in India, known for its extensive network of branches and ATMs. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and wealth management. SBI plays a crucial role in the financial inclusion of the country's vast rural population.

Cognizant

Employees : 2.5 lakh

: 2.5 lakh Description : Cognizant is a leading IT services provider, offering digital, technology, consulting, and operations services to businesses worldwide.

Coal India Limited

Employees : 2.38 lakh

: 2.38 lakh Description : Coal India Limited is the largest coal-producing company in the world, playing a crucial role in India’s energy sector.

Other Notable Employers