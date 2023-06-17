Despite the threat artificial intelligence (AI) poses in substituting some components of the sales process, it cannot replace key human abilities such as developing rapport and leveraging client sentiment.

Right now, there is a lot of discussion surrounding the potential replacement of several corporate operations, particularly sales, by AI. AI can make sales if, for instance, you or your sales team employ scripts as a starting point. Even if it can save money, does it bring good or bad news for the sales staff?

Entrepreneurs may use AI to their advantage by integrating it into their daily operations and harnessing it, transforming their businesses from ones of scarcity to ones of abundance. That requires a mindset shift when it comes to AI and sales. They need to stop viewing AI as a competitor and instead focus on what makes humans unique in the sales process.

YourStory lists a few examples of what AI can and can't do when it comes to sales.

AI's advantages

1. Remove prejudices and increase the credibility

With the use of AI, we can swiftly analyse data using pre-built models. Let's imagine that you want to speak to a prospective client in an authentic way about the state of his sector. I would concentrate on finances.

Ironically, artificial intelligence can save you lots of time. You can use an AI model to unbiasedly sift through all the data so you can apply your own filters and have intelligent, informed interactions with your customers and prospects.

2. Assist in locating the perfect client

AI can be a "super brain" because it is basically a system that learns by ingesting data from the internet. Instantaneous responses are available. Without spending a lot of time and effort, you can get answers in the time it takes you to type a few inquiries. That information can be used to identify your ideal clients or consumers. You can pinpoint the traits of your prospective clients and concentrate on them.

Use ChatGPT or another AI technology to help you locate and target consumers that fit these criteria. You can also use the information to create things like your brand, sales strategies, and other materials that are tailored to this 'personalised' client profile. customer.

Challenges

1. Building a relationship with the customer

Building a customer relationship can take time. But there are tips you can use in the short term.

Surprisingly, many people never think about how breathing, or anything kinesthetic, can build an instant connection. If your client is speaking slowly, time your breathing and dialogue with him. This can create an unconscious instant connection as the client begins to perceive you as similar to them as you "synchronise and mirror" the way they breathe and speak.

You can also do it over the phone or Zoom either in a meeting. You can copy your client's posture and the way they are sitting. These are easy ways to sell to the unconscious mind, where the decisions are made, rather than to the conscious mind, and it would be very difficult for AI to apply this approach at this point.

2. Profiting from clients' emotions

People cherish the purpose behind their purchases. Instead of being the salesperson telling them what they should be looking for, if you use the appropriate language and take advantage of it, the customer will tell you, show you, or describe what they want or need, which will help you focus the sale.

If you are successful in doing this, you will be developing a solid relationship that will lead to repeat business. Currently, only humans can do that.