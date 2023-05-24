B2B SaaS startup Thena raises $5M from Lightspeed, First Round Capital

Thena, a customer communications and intelligence platform, has raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by ﻿Lightspeed Venture Partners﻿ and ﻿First Round Capital﻿.





The startup plans to use the funds for product innovation and company expansion.





So far, it has raised a total of $7.2 million in funding. Earlier, Thena raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding from Pear VC and Tenacity Venture Capital.





Founded by Ankit Saxena, Govind Kavaturi, Mike Molinet, and Unmukt Raizada in April 2022, Thena is a customer engagement layer designed to help businesses acquire, service, and grow their B2B customers on messaging platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

The startup enables companies to manage their customer channels at scale by providing them with a platform to keep track of customer issues on messaging platforms, gain visibility into customer interactions, and connect those channels to other systems like Zendesk and Salesforce.





"Thena's vision of the future of all customer communication—from static to dynamic; from passive to real time; from manual to AI-first—was extremely compelling, and we are excited to get started," said Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed.





"As business communication moves from email to messaging, B2B companies need to be where their customers are. We're excited to see them turn platforms like Slack and Teams into true customer communication channels with the analytics and integrations companies need to better serve their customers," said Meka Asonye, Partner at First Round.





Thena works with brands including Branch, Embrace, Mixpanel, WorkRamp, and Spotdraft.