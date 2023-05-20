Indian startups shaking up wi-fi technology in 2023

Of late, India has emerged as a leader, particularly in the realm of technological innovation and entrepreneurial talent. One particular area that has seen a surge in activity is the development of Wi-Fi technology.

With the demand for high-speed and reliable internet on the rise, startups in the country have stepped up to the challenge, changing up the space across the country.

Here are four startups operating in the space.

Mojo Networks

Mojo Networks is a Pune-based Indian startup specialising in cloud-managed Wi-Fi solutions. Its innovative approach to Wi-Fi technology has earned itself a place as a leader in the industry. Among others, its most notable offering is Cognitive Wi-Fi—which uses machine learning algorithms to optimize network performance and enhance the user experience.

By leveraging cloud-based management, they provide businesses with the ability to centrally monitor and control their Wi-Fi networks, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient network management.

Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies—headquartered in Pune—is a startup changing up Wi-Fi technology. Its specialty is end-to-end network solutions, including high-capacity fiber optic cables, software-defined networking (SDN) solutions, and wireless access points.

By leveraging its expertise in optical communication, Sterlite Technologies enables seamless connectivity and supports the growing demand for data transmission and IoT applications.

WiJungle

WiJungle, headquartered in Jaipur, specializes in providing comprehensive network security solutions with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. Their advanced firewall appliances offer seamless Wi-Fi connectivity while ensuring robust security measures.

WiJungle's solutions include features like web filtering, threat intelligence, and access controls, tailored for businesses, educational institutions, and hospitality sectors

WiJungle focuses on enhancing Wi-Fi security and managing network traffic effectively. Its innovative firewall appliances enable organizations to protect networks from external threats and control user access to ensure a safe and productive digital environment.

It also serves wide range of industries and sectors, addressing the growing need for secure Wi-Fi connectivity.

AgniKul Cosmos

AgniKul Cosmos is an aerospace startup based in Chennai. It is looking to change satellite communication and providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas.

It is best known for its disruptive approach to satellite technology— focusing on designing and manufacturing launch vehicles that can make sending small satellites into space cheaper as well as more accessible for organisations.

With Wi-Fi technology, AgniKul Cosmos aims to enhance satellite communication capabilities. It is working on advanced satellite-based internet services that can provide reliable and high-speed connectivity, particularly in areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or nonexistent.