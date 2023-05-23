Generative AI video platform Gan.ai raises $5.25M in seed round

Generative AI video platform Gan.ai has raised $5.25 million in a seed round led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up programme, with participation from Emergent Ventures and other angel investors.

The startup will use the funding to grow its operations and expand its sales and engineering teams across the United States and India.

Founded in March 2021 by Suvrat Bhooshan, California, US-based Gan.ai's studio-quality video personalisation software helps brands record a video once and add dynamic keywords to a script to generate millions of hyper-customised videos in one click.

Further, companies can create personalised landing pages with Gan.ai and deliver videos via preferred communications platforms, enabling specific interactions with users and tailored call-to-actions.

In fact, the platform integrates with Shopify, Calendly, Stripe, Salesforce, and Hubspot for businesses to create unique shopping and payment experiences. Its end-to-end solution also provides businesses with granular customer insights and video performance analytics.

“We’re empowering marketing teams around the world to generate a higher return on investment for video campaigns," said Suvrat Bhooshan, Founder and CEO of Gan.ai.

He explained, "Imagine a food delivery company being able to send a personalised video from a brand ambassador, addressing its customer by name and how they enjoyed items in their last order, or a clinic reminding a patient to book a follow-up appointment. This hyper-personalisation leads to much higher conversion rates versus other static forms of communications."

Gan.ai founding team

Today, the startup has a team of 35 employees, a majority of whom are based in Delhi, including Anupreet Singh (Chief Revenue Officer) and Kushaagra Goyal (Chief Technology Officer).

In India, the startup's customer base includes Samsung, Zomato, Vivo, Swiggy, IPL team Mumbai Indians, and Mobile Premier League. In the United States, Gan.ai is used by some of the biggest brands, including EyeCare Partners—one of the largest chains of optometry and ophthalmology clinics.

“We record videos with influencers and celebrities, and now with Gan.ai, when they call out your name and tell you to take a personalised call-to-action, the results are astounding. We saw a 5X increase in our video completion rate, a 3X increase in open rates, and a 1.5X increase in our click-through rate," said user Tejnoor Grover at the gaming platform Mobile Premier League.