Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Corporate

Hinduja Group Chairman S P Hinduja passes away at 87

S P Hinduja has been credited with expanding the Hinduja Group business into multiple industry segments

Press Trust of India7759 Stories
Hinduja Group Chairman S P Hinduja passes away at 87

Wednesday May 17, 2023,

1 min Read

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

S P Hinduja

A British national, he died in London.

According to the profile on the Hinduja Group site, S P Hinduja joined his father in the family business in 1952. He along with his brothers, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, conceived and strategised the diversification and expansion of Hinduja Group.

The business interests of the Hinduja Group span financial services, automobile, technology, media and entertainment, real estate, trading etc. In India, the Group has publicly listed companies like IndusInd Bank, Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Global Services, Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly SEK 81 million in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had, however, exonerated them.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5