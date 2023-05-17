Hinduja Group Chairman S P Hinduja passes away at 87

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

A British national, he died in London.

According to the profile on the Hinduja Group site, S P Hinduja joined his father in the family business in 1952. He along with his brothers, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, conceived and strategised the diversification and expansion of Hinduja Group.

The business interests of the Hinduja Group span financial services, automobile, technology, media and entertainment, real estate, trading etc. In India, the Group has publicly listed companies like IndusInd Bank, Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Global Services, Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly SEK 81 million in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had, however, exonerated them.