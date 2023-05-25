Meta India’s top executives let go in recent layoffs: Report

Meta India's Avinash Pant, Director of Marketing, and Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head of Media Partnerships, are the top executives who were let go in the recent round of layoffs at the company, which has affected jobs across its business and operations units, according to a Reuters report.

Pant, who specialises in brand management, media management, advertising development, and strategic marketing, had joined Meta India in March 2020. Saurabh, who managed the relationship of Facebook and Instagram with studios, broadcast companies, publishers, creators, and agencies in India, joined Meta India in May 2018.

The layoffs have impacted dozens of employees globally across teams, including marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, programme management, content strategy, corporate communications, and units focused on privacy and integrity, the report noted.

The job cuts are part of Meta’s workforce reduction plan announced in March, which would impact approximately 10,000 employees across the globe.

The latest layoffs align with Meta's goal of achieving greater efficiency throughout the company. As part of a broader restructuring effort, Meta intends to flatten its organisational structure, downsize operations, reorganise internal functions, and reduce recruitment rates.

In the last 12 months, Meta India has also seen a lot of major exits. Last week, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Meta India, stepped down from his role after four and a half years.

Chopra’s departure marked the fourth major exit at the social media company. Last November, Meta India's country head Ajit Mohan resigned to join rival social media company Snap. WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Director of Public Policy at Meta India, Rajiv Aggarwal, also resigned from their posts last year.