Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Technology

Meta India’s top executives let go in recent layoffs: Report

The latest round of layoffs at Meta has impacted employees globally across teams and units, including executives in charge of marketing and media partnerships at Meta India.

Team YS13956 Stories
Meta India’s top executives let go in recent layoffs: Report

Thursday May 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Meta India's Avinash Pant, Director of Marketing, and Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head of Media Partnerships, are the top executives who were let go in the recent round of layoffs at the company, which has affected jobs across its business and operations units, according to a Reuters report.

Pant, who specialises in brand management, media management, advertising development, and strategic marketing, had joined Meta India in March 2020. Saurabh, who managed the relationship of Facebook and Instagram with studios, broadcast companies, publishers, creators, and agencies in India, joined Meta India in May 2018.

The layoffs have impacted dozens of employees globally across teams, including marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, programme management, content strategy, corporate communications, and units focused on privacy and integrity, the report noted.

The job cuts are part of Meta’s workforce reduction plan announced in March, which would impact approximately 10,000 employees across the globe.

The latest layoffs align with Meta's goal of achieving greater efficiency throughout the company. As part of a broader restructuring effort, Meta intends to flatten its organisational structure, downsize operations, reorganise internal functions, and reduce recruitment rates.

In the last 12 months, Meta India has also seen a lot of major exits. Last week, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Meta India, stepped down from his role after four and a half years.

Chopra’s departure marked the fourth major exit at the social media company. Last November, Meta India's country head Ajit Mohan resigned to join rival social media company Snap. WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Director of Public Policy at Meta India, Rajiv Aggarwal, also resigned from their posts last year.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5