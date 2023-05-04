Menu
News

Government is working on quality standards for drones, EVs: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said that work is underway for developing quality control orders (QCOs) for charging infrastructure of EVs.

Press Trust of India7714 Stories
Government is working on quality standards for drones, EVs: Piyush Goyal

Thursday May 04, 2023,

2 min Read

The government is working to develop mandatory quality standards for drones and electric vehicles (EVs), a move aimed at containing import of sub-standard products and boost domestic industry, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said that work is also underway for developing quality control orders (QCOs) for charging infrastructure of EVs.

Standards for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)--drones for agricultural purposes are developed and now work is on for UAV to be used for general requirements, and testing requirements of sub-systems and cybersecurity.

In the EV segment, standards are being developed for specific requirements for electric power train and rechargeable electrical energy storage system for certain category of vehicles, electric rickshaw and type approval of hybrid electric vehicles.

"New areas where we are looking at standards are areas like drones...Similarly we are working on standards for EVs and the charging infra of EVs," Goyal told reporters.

Piyush Goyal
Also Read
More than 10,000 startups registered in 2022, says Piyush Goyal

He said that all standards are made after a detailed consultations with industry.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), said that several standards for batteries have developed and they are working on battery swapping.

"We expect that in about 3 months, we would be able to develop that," Tiwari said.

Goyal said that it is taking some time as there was an opposition from the industry.

"We want cooperation from the industry on this," the minister said.

Tiwari also informed that the standard on UAV general requirements, testing requirements of sub-systems and cybersecurity is under development.

He added that cybersecurity is essential in drones for protection from cyber attacks, unauthorised access, and theft of data.

"The document is being developed on the basis of risk identification. Compliance to this document will ensure protection of sensitive data, maintaining privacy, ensuring safe operation, preventing hi-jacking," he added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

