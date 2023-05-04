Wrexham Association Football Club, boasting the title of the third-oldest club in the world, was once primarily owned by its dedicated fans. However, the tides turned when actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took notice of the struggling club and saw an opportunity for a brilliant and unconventional investment. Their secret weapon? Creative storytelling and marketing genius.

Before making their move, both actors spent countless hours meeting and talking with over 2,000 fans and supporters in 2020. They put forth an offer detailing their $2.5 million investment in the club's players and facilities, and even signed a 25-year stadium lease in Wrexham to assure fans that the team would remain in their beloved town.

The launch of the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" played a pivotal role in their strategy. Offering a fly-on-the-wall view of the club's journey from the brink of obscurity to global stardom, the series earned $3.2 million in revenue and received rave reviews from audiences. But the true brilliance of this investment lies in the shrewd business acumen and visionary approach of Reynolds and McElhenney.

The duo understood the importance of shaping audience perception, and they leveraged their marketing skills and star power to achieve it. One key step in this process was building a strong social media presence for the club. Now boasting over 850,000 followers across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, Wrexham FC has turned this social media boost into lucrative revenue opportunities. The club has secured kit sponsorship deals with TikTok, Aviation American Gin, Expedia, and Vistaprint, and currently holds second place in the National League standings.

But the impact of their investment goes beyond the club itself. The newfound attention on Wrexham FC has also shone a spotlight on the picturesque Welsh town. As a result, the local tourism economy has received a significant boost, attracting fans from around the world.

With the success of the pilot season, "Welcome to Wrexham" has been greenlit for seasons 2 and 3. The docuseries is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

In the end, the story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's investment in Wrexham FC is a testament to the power of creative storytelling, marketing genius, and a visionary approach. Their efforts have not only revitalised a once-forgotten football club but also transformed the fortunes of an entire community.