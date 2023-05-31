Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

SEBI cancels registration of Karvy Stock Broking for misappropriating clients' funds

Karvy was involved in transferring of funds from clients' accounts to own accounts. Such funds were, in turn transferred to the group companies of the brokerage house. Further, it raised funds by pledging clients' securities.

Press Trust of India7789 Stories
SEBI cancels registration of Karvy Stock Broking for misappropriating clients' funds

Wednesday May 31, 2023,

2 min Read

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday cancelled the registration of brokerage firm Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) for mis-utilising clients' funds and securities.

Cancelling the registration, SEBI said that Karvy was involved in transferring of funds from clients' accounts to own accounts. Such funds were in turn transferred to the group companies of the brokerage house. Further, it raised funds by pledging clients' securities.

Going by the order, the overall borrowing of Karvy which was raising loans from financial institutions by pledging shares of its clients as collateral was Rs 2,032.67 crore by September 2019 and the value of securities pledge by the stock broker was Rs 2,700 crore during this period.

In addition, the brokerage firm did not settle clients' funds and securities, failed to furnish details of bank accounts and depository participant accounts and failed to cooperate with the forensic auditor in the proper assessment of the assets and liabilities of the member towards clients, SEBI said in its order.

Noting that Karvy has been declared a defaulter and expelled by BSE and NSE in November 2020, SEBI has cancelled "the certificate of registration of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd" under the Intermediaries Regulations.

This comes after SEBI last month barred Karvy and its promoter Comandur Parthasarathy from the securities market for seven years and imposed a penalty of Rs 21 crore on them for misappropriating clients' funds by misusing the Power of Attorney given to it.

In November 2019, the watchdog, through its interim order, barred KSBL from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore. The interim order came after NSE forwarded a preliminary report to SEBI on non-compliances observed with respect to pledging or misuse of clients' securities by Karvy Stock Broking. Finally, the directions issued through the interim order were confirmed by SEBI in November 2020.

The exchange's preliminary report was the result of the limited purpose inspection of Karvy Stock Broking conducted by it on August 19, 2019, covering the period from January 1, 2019, onwards.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5