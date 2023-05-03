Menu
News

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 3, 2023)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Team YS13905 Stories
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 3, 2023)

Wednesday May 03, 2023,

6 min Read

Funding Roundup

Solar Ladder raises Rs 11 Cr in Seed funding 

Solar Ladder, a supply chain platform for Solar Installation companies, has raised Rs 11 crore in Seed funding from Axilor Ventures, Titan Capital, DeVC, Stride Ventures, and angels from Atha Group, NIPHA group, Varun Alagh (Founder, Mamaearth), Subin Mitra, and Aditya Bandi of Groyyo, Deepak Jain (Partner, Bain and Co.) among others.  

Solar Ladder plans to use the funds it has acquired to distribute software that automates solar installation processes, enabling installers to expand their business and establish a marketplace for cheaper procurement, financing options, and insurance products for both installers and end customers. The goal is to become the go-to ecosystem for solar installation companies.

The company offers services such as SaaS, procurement, financing, and other value-added services for solar installation companies. It has over 250+ customers, including major players such as Mahindra Solarize and Fourth Partner Energy. 

News Roundup

Tata AIG appoints Anjani Kumar as CTO  

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited has appointed Anjani Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). 

Anjani, with 24 years of experience in digital business transformation and diverse industries, has been appointed to lead the digital agenda of a company across B2C, B2B, and hybrid global enterprises. Previously serving as CIO of Strides, he successfully drove their digital agenda through the "Path2Digital" program.


Anjani’s career spans extensive experience including strategy and operations at Nissan, Strides and Safexpress, as well as, management of P&L for products and services at IBM and Collabera.

Homesfy opens office in Dubai

Mumbai-based Homesfy Realty Ltd., a listed real estate tech-enabled brokerage firm, has expanded its roots to Dubai. However, it plans to further broaden its horizons globally. 


This comes after sharp growth in the Dubai real estate market attributable to the policies adopted by the UAE government, which have played a key role in driving a positive impact across the real estate industry.


Dubai's real estate market saw a surge in sales to Indian buyers in 2022, with ₹35,500 crore generated, almost twice the previous year. Around 40% of buyers were Indian belonging to major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, and Punjab, making them the leading buyer demographic in Dubai.


Also in the fourth quarter, Homesfy’s transaction value in India increased by 51%, which also showcases the company’s remarkable growth.

Jobs and networking platform apna to empower job seekers

Jobs and professional networking platform apna has adopted MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-based solution, to enhance user experience. This comes after apna's decision to focus on innovating and making its platform more personalised and to help match the right person with the right job.


Since its implementation, apna said it has experienced a significant reduction of 90% in downtime incidents and a notable increase of 40% in developer productivity. It has also reported improved user engagement on its platform, enhancing the overall user experience. 


By using MongoDB Atlas, the platform will gather feedback from users, and optimise the user experience. MongoDB Atlas serves as the primary data source for apna's content management system, facilitating all interactions that occur on the app.

Edited by Megha Reddy

