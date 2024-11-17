Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 820 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Located in the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), Emami Art Gallery was founded in 2016 by RS Agarwal and RS Goenka, joint chairpersons of the Emami Group of companies. See Part I of our gallery exhibitions coverage here.

“To popularise art appreciation, we need to start by making art more accessible. Through public programs, community outreach, and educational efforts, we aim to demystify art and invite more people to experience it,” Ushmita Sahu, Director and Head Curator at Emami Art, tells YourStory.

The gallery’s activities go beyond curating exhibitions to fostering a vibrant community around the arts. “"I believe in the transformative power of art to change minds, inspire conversations, and build bridges across cultures. This journey of growth enriches both our artists and audiences,” Sahu describes.

The gallery aims to foster a sense of curiosity and openness among visitors. “This helps us cultivate a society that values and understands art on a deeper level,” she adds.

A recent exhibition featuring 18 artists was titled All That is Hidden: Mapping Departures in Landscape, Terrains and Geographies. The artworks explore landscape as a genre in art history.

“I hope this will be a great opportunity for the city's art lovers to look at some of the remarkable works and engage in meaningful discourses around one of the popular genres in art,” says Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art.

Participating artists include KC Pyne, LM Sen, NS Bendre, Prasanta Sahu, Ruma Choudhury, Saibal Das, Santanu Debnath, Shilpi Sharma, Ujjal Dey, and Vishal Kumar Gupta.

“The postcolonial perspectival change provokes an investigative impulse to see land as a site of debunking and cultural excavation, where it becomes a space for reclamation and resilience. The logic of data and surveillance creates an absence of representation and the presence of disparity, damaging the social contours of terrains,” curator RS Sayanth explains.

Other exhibitions at Emami Art have focused on Bangla comics. The international exhibits include the interactive installation titled Disobedience created by Greek artist-designer Nassia Inglessis.

Success for Sahu as a curator is about creating a lasting impact that goes beyond awards or commercial milestones. “It involves building connections between artists and audiences, fostering a deeper understanding of art’s role in society, and encouraging meaningful exchanges of ideas,” she explains.

“I am dedicated to mentorship, supporting emerging artists as they develop their voices, and advocating for artistic growth through opportunities that empower them to thrive,” she adds. A core part of this vision is creating thought-provoking exhibitions and projects that challenge perspectives and spark conversations.

“Success, for me, is rooted in a commitment to fostering an inclusive, vibrant arts community through impactful, transformative experiences,” Sahu affirms.

Sahu is working on a range of upcoming projects that bring together an exciting mix of contemporary and experimental exhibitions. “Each is meticulously curated through in-depth research and often the result of long-term project development,” she describes.

“Curating involves not just selecting works but crafting narratives that resonate across diverse audience demographics,” she says.

To engage a broad viewership, the curatorial team designs creative, public-facing programmes that complement each exhibition, ensuring accessibility and appeal for all. The exhibitions span archival and research-based displays and cutting-edge contemporary installations.

“The exhibitions cater to different demographics and encourage multi-layered engagement with art. Every exhibition is an opportunity to explore fresh themes, challenge perceptions, and celebrate the dynamic, evolving language of art,” Sahu explains.

She observes a range of career options in the art world, in addition to being an artist. “Opportunities in curation, art conservation, digital media, art management, and even art therapy are growing. Each role is crucial to supporting and sustaining the ecosystem, and I encourage anyone passionate about art to explore these diverse pathways,” Sahu urges.

She also offers tips for aspiring artists. “My advice for young artists is to remain true to your vision while fostering resilience. The art world can be daunting, but those who embrace continuous learning, adaptability, and innovation will carve out their unique paths,” she suggests.

“It is vital to build connections within the community and be receptive to constructive feedback, as these elements are crucial for artistic growth. Engaging with peers and mentors can provide valuable insights and opportunities, further enriching your creative journey,” Sahu signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at KCC.)