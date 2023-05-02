Menu
FoodTech

Swiggy shuts down premium grocery service Handpicked

Swiggy recently introduced an ecommerce offering Maxx, yet another pilot service for consumers in Bengaluru.

Team YS
Swiggy shuts down premium grocery service Handpicked

Tuesday May 02, 2023,

2 min Read

Food and grocery delivery platform ﻿Swiggy﻿ has closed down Handpicked, its premium grocery delivery service, just six months after rolling out a pilot for users in Bengaluru.

Handpicked was introduced in December last year to provide gourmet local food products such as Kombucha, ready-to-cook meats, spreads, and region-specific food. It also offered international products like Coca-Cola's Cherry Cola.

The service was rolled out in pilot mode to select users in Bengaluru and was on an invite-only basis.

"At Swiggy we're continuously experimenting with new propositions in line with our vision to enable unparalleled convenience to consumers. Handpicked was being piloted in a few zones in Bengaluru and we have had several positive learnings from it," a Swiggy spokesperson said in response to YourStory's query.

Users can continue to access Instamart and InsanelyGood. ET was the first to report on the development.

Swiggy launched ecommerce service Maxx recently with the promise of delivery orders within an hour. The move signals Swiggy's step towards creating a shopping ecosystem, right from food and grocery delivery to ecommerce. Food delivery and Instamart, however, will remain the core businesses.

YourStory reported last month that Swiggy rebranded its morning grocery delivery service, Supr Daily, to InsanelyGood, with a focus on locally sourced and organic food items.

Swiggy

Edited by Megha Reddy

