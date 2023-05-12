Menu
Technology

Linda Yaccarino is Twitter's new CEO

While Linda Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations, Elon Musk will focus on product design and technology at Twitter.

Ishan Patra
Linda Yaccarino is Twitter’s new CEO

Friday May 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Elon Musk-owned ﻿Twitter﻿ has confirmed Linda Yaccarino as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the social media platform.

Musk, confirming Yaccarino’s appointment, said in a tweet, “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” He added that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations”, while he will “focus on product design & new technology”.

Earlier, Musk had announced he hired a new CEO for Twitter, without naming the person.

Prior to joining Twitter, Yaccarino was the Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal Media, where she has worked for over 11 years.

Musk's Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick for high profile users

While Yaccarino takes over Musk’s job at the microblogging platform, the SpaceX and Tesla founder would transition to a different role. “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk said earlier in a tweet.

Musk has been the CEO of the social media firm since October last year after acquiring it in a long-drawn-out deal

Twitter has witnessed a lot of change since Musk closed the $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm. 

Most recently, Twitter was merged with X Corp. Twitter no longer exists as a separate legal entity and is now wholly owned by and absorbed into X Corp, the company building an 'everything app' to power social media, payments, ecommerce, and messaging. 

Musk said that he is “looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform (Twitter) into X, the everything app”.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

