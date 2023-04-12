Menu
Technology

Twitter merges with Elon Musk’s X Corp to create super app

The move is an effort to create an ‘everything app’ called X that will encompass features from payments and ecommerce to social networking.

Ishan Patra110 Stories
Twitter merges with Elon Musk’s X Corp to create super app

Wednesday April 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Elon Musk-owned ﻿Twitter﻿has been merged with X Corp, the company building an 'everything app' to power social media, payments, ecommerce, and messaging.

The microblogging platform no longer exists as a separate legal entity and is now wholly-owned by and absorbed into X Corp, a privately-held company incorporated in Nevada, with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California, according to a US court filing dated April 4.

“...Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp and no longer exists. X Corp is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp or X Holdings Corp,” the court filing said.

Musk announced the development to his 134 million followers through a cryptic tweet that said “X”.

The move is an effort to create an ‘everything app’ called X that will encompass features from payments and ecommerce to social networking. Musk first floated the intention of creating the super app in October last year, shortly after buying Twitter for $44 billion in a long-drawn-out deal

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” he wrote in another tweet.

The acquisition is a step towards the ambition of creating X, which is expected to be synonymous with Tencent’s WeChat, which offers a host of services including peer-to-peer payments and instant messaging.

Musk already owns the domain for X.com, a payments company he founded and rebranded to Paypal in 2000. 

The Tesla owner laid off dozens of employees in February, just months after letting go of 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting move. 

In November, Musk said the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

