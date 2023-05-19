Urban Piper to enable merchants to go live on ONDC

UrbanPiper, SaaS platform for restaurants and food businesses, announced that it is now enabling merchants to go live on ONDC, India's open network for digital commerce established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Government of India. UrbanPiper has collaborated with uEngage and Bitsila to enable merchants to sell directly on ONDC.

This move will provide a transparent and efficient e-commerce ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders in the food business. UrbanPiper's platform offers various features like omnichannel online order management, menu management & inventory management which help restaurants and food businesses manage their operations efficiently.

Ashish Saxena, UrbanPiper India Head of Business, said, "We are thrilled to partner with uEngage and Bitsila to bring the benefits of our platform to ONDC. Our technology will enable merchants to sell on ONDC in a way that is easy, efficient, and cost-effective, and we are excited about the opportunities this will create for our customers."

Merchants will now be able to benefit from the efficiencies of the UrbanPiper platform while expanding their reach through ONDC. Merchants can be quickly onboarded onto ONDC and start selling their products and services on the network. This will help businesses increase sales, streamline operations, and reduce costs.

T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC said, "UrbanPiper's platform, coupled with uEngage and Bitsila's expertise, will enable merchants to sell directly on ONDC, thus paving the way for enhanced operational efficiency."

"Over the past four years, uEngage has created a very extensive SAAS tech platform for restaurants and provided them with two major benefits ownership of data and reduced commissions. With ONDC, we just have a bigger ocean! uEngage is looking forward to joining forces with UrbanPiper to enable its large pool of restaurants on ONDC at lowest seller app side commissions" said Sameer Sharma, Founder of uEngage.

Dasharatham Bitla, Bitsila Founder & CEO, said, "This is a huge leap forward for the entire F&B ecosystem & we are very excited to bring in a huge transformation through our partnership with Urbanpiper. With Bitsila, restaurants can now instantly get listed on 10+ e-commerce platforms and generate more than double the revenue at less than half the commission, thus making the business more profitable and sustainable."

ONDC is a significant step towards the government's vision of building an open, transparent, and reliable e-commerce ecosystem for India. UrbanPiper aims to provide restaurant operators with the best possible opportunities to grow their businesses sustainably, and this partnership is another step in that direction.