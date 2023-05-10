Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Vanguard slashes Ola’s valuation by 35% to $4.8 billion: Report

The US-based investment management firm valued its stake in Ola at $33.86 million recently, down from $51.82 million in August 2022, according to report.

Pooja Malik379 Stories
Vanguard slashes Ola’s valuation by 35% to $4.8 billion: Report

Wednesday May 10, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Artigiani Technologies﻿, the parent company of cab ride-hailing aggregator ﻿Ola﻿, has seen its valuation sliced by Vanguard by around 35% to $4.8 billion from its peak of $7.4 billion.

It is the third valuation deprecation of the ride-hailing platform by the same investor, as reported by VCCircle.

The US-based investment management firm valued its stake in Ola at $51,825,000 in August 2022, it reduced its holding to the tune of $33,865,000 at the end of February this year.

The cutback has come at a time when the company is expecting to go public next year.

Vanguard, which first invested in Ola in 2015, cut the value of its investment by 45% between December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2020. It further reduced the value of its investment by 9.5% recently, bringing the company’s overall valuation from a little over $6 billion to about $3 billion.

Also Read
Cisco to manufacture in India, targets $1B from exports and domestic production

In 2017, it also sliced Ola’s valuation by 41% but marked it up in subsequent months. It’s also worth noting that Vanguard is a minority investor with less than 1% stake in the company.

Ola last raised Rs 150 crore as a part of the Series J round in February last year.

The current macro environment has seen the valuations of multiple startup unicorns being re-adjusted. Earlier this year ﻿BYJU'S﻿ investor ﻿BlackRock﻿, downsized its valuation to $11.5 billion from $22 billion. Subsequently, Oyo’s largest investor, ﻿SoftBank﻿, sliced the internal valuation to $2.7 billion in September 2022.

Recently, Invesco, which led Swiggy's latest round at a valuation of $10.7 billion, reduced the valuation to $5.5 billion.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5