We Founder Circle's EvolveX accelerator﻿ to invest in 50 startups

﻿EvolveX accelerator﻿, a startup accelerator spearheaded by ﻿We Founder Circle﻿ (WFC), has targeted to invest in 50 ventures by year’s end. The accelerator will invest $20,000–$30,000 in early-stage startups at the seed stage and enable them to raise up to $100,000 during the programme.

It has invested half a million dollars in startups to date. It plans to invest up to $1.5 million in 2023.

"Our unwavering commitment reflects our belief in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship. Through our comprehensive support system, including substantial seed funding, access to seasoned mentors, and a thriving community," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-founder, EvolveX. "We expect most of our accelerator companies to go on and build big, sustainable businesses, and we will continue to fund their future rounds."

Launched in 2022, EvolveX has completed two cohorts, mentoring and funding 14 startups.

This year, the startup accelerator has set its sights on a total of four cohorts, encompassing 36 startups. These cohorts are sector-agnostic and include companies from sectors such as edtech, automobile marketplace, electric vehicles (EV), direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, software-as-a-service (SaaS), robotics, fintech, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), agritech, martech, and healthtech.

EvolveX Cohorts

EvolveX covered six startups in its first cohort, including Uma Robotics, Student Ink, OLL, Motozite, ParkMate, and Humours Tech.

This was followed by eight startups in Cohort 2, including EV India, The Energy Company, UCliq, MetaBook XR, MeriGarage, Get Plus, PrintBrix, and WildLeaf. In its third cohort, EvolveX included seven startups, namely Krishivan, DeltaFour, Himshakti, HealthQ Rehab, My Era, Nikol EV, and Rupid.

The programme also offers a community where startups can learn from their peers, chart a growth roadmap tailored to their specific needs, get assistance in securing infrastructure for future rounds, and access EvolveX’s extensive global and local network of angel investors.

"With EvolveX, We Founder Circle has broadened its impact at pre-seed and seed-stage startups. The idea is to give funding visibility to early-stage entrepreneurs from pre-seed to up to angel rounds, along with active mentoring and business support," said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

The accelerator platform is not limited to Indian startups and actively seeks out promising startups from around the globe.