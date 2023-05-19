Zomato appoints 3 senior execs for food delivery, Hyperpure verticals

Food and grocery delivery firm Zomato has rejigged its senior management team with three new appointments.

Rakesh Ranjan, who previously led Hyperpure, will take over as the CEO of the food ordering and delivery business, Zomato said in a regulatory filing. Ranjan has played multiple roles in Zomato over the last six years, including as Global Business Head in charge of Zomato Gold, and as its Chief Sales Officer.

Rinshul Chandra, who was the Vice President-Product for three years, will now lead the food delivery business as the COO. Rinshul joined Zomato in 2018 as an AVP of Product.

Zomato also appointed Rishi Arora as the CEO of Hyperpure, the business-to-business (B2B) supplies vertical. Rishi was one of Blinkit's early executives who was elevated to the role of co-founder last year.

All three executives have been associated with Zomato or Blinkit for more than five years, and will take up their new roles starting June 1, 2023 for a period of two years.

"We believe that a change of leadership every now and then with capable people at the helm brings new perspectives to the business enabling it to evolve faster. Such leadership changes are also great for people development, and we are confident that our people strategy will set us up for success even decades from now," Zomato said in the filing.

The top management reshuffle comes shortly after the food delivery firm announced its fourth-quarter performance, recording a 70% rise in revenue helped by growth in Hyperpure and Zomato Gold sign-ups.

Over the last year, several senior-level executives resigned from their roles at Zomato, including Aman Priyadarshi (dining head), Siddharth Jhawar (head of Intercity Legends), and Gunjan Patidar (CTO).

However, CEO Deepinder Goyal had said in February that the company saw 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles, including Chief Technology Officer and head of the food delivery vertical, in response to investor concerns regarding the exits.

"Being on continuous 'lookout for great talent’ is an attack tactic, not a defence tactic," Deepinder noted earlier in the company's third-quarter financials announcement, ruling out external hiring for empty positions.