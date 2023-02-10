Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
February 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 10 2023 07:22:32 GMT+0000
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles
Zomato has seen five senior-level exits in the past year, sounding an alarm to investors who are already wary regarding the company's financials.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal has said the company sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles, including chief technology officer and head of the food delivery vertical, in response to investor concerns regarding the exits of senior-level executives over the last year.

"Being on continuous 'lookout for great talent’ is an attack tactic, not a defence tactic," Deepinder noted in the company's third-quarter financials announcement, ruling out external hiring for empty positions.

Zomato has seen five senior-level executives exit the company in the past year. In late 2022, three top-level executives resigned from their posts, including Head of New Initiatives Rahul Ganjoo and ex-Vice President and Head of Intercity Siddharth Jhawar. Co-founder Gaurav Gupta also exited the company after a six-year tenure.

Earlier this week, the company's dining head Aman Priyadarshi resigned after a four-year stint.

Deepinder noted the possibility that the executives who had exited could rejoin the company in the future.

"People leave their roles at Zomato, but Zomato never leaves them. We have so many people in the senior leadership who are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato. They did that once the company’s context changed, or when they changed their form. Sometimes, both. All of this works for us wonderfully," he said.

ALSO READ
Zomato rebrands 10-minute food delivery service; says Gold programme has 9 lakh+ signups

The founder added that sometimes the gaps between an employee's mindset and the company's context is such that it is necessary to take a break.

"I attempt to stay true to a culture where I expect every individual, including me, to continuously learn and grow, improve upon their form, and adapt to the changing context," Deepinder noted.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

SaaS platform Rezolve.ai raises $11M in Series A round led by SIG Venture Capital

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Daily Capsule
Gogoro’s India plans at full throttle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

At Torchbearers Inc, ace TT player Manika Batra and Gaurav Hinduja of Axio talk about finding your path to success

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 10, 2023)

71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi