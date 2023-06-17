Adani Digital Labs Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has revealed its plans to buy 100% stake in Stark Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), popularly known as Trainman.

"Adani Digital Labs Private Limited has signed a share purchase agreement in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100% stake in SEPL, also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform," the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2011 by Vineet Gupta and Sachin Saxena, Trainman is an Indian travel booking appp that enables passengers to check the PNR (Passenger Name Record) status, predicts the possibility of getting a confirmed seat in case of a wait-list, and also provides real-time updates on seat availability, running status, time table, coach position, fare calculator, etc

The travel startup had raised investments from California based consumer tech investor Goodwater Capital, and Mumbai based Hem angels. It had also raised a seed round from Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Officer of BharatPe, Nitin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Mall 91 and Vishal Kanodia, Director of Kanodia Cement Ltd, among others.

This is the second investment in the travel booking and information segment by the conglomerate. In October 2021, Adani Enterprises bought a minority stake in Flipkart's, Cleartrip Private Limited, an online travel aggregator.

In the same year Adani enterprises also signed former Indigo vice president Nitin sethi as the company's Chief Digital Officer.

Headed by former Airtel vice president Rajan Bansal, Adani Digital, according to statements will create an omnichannel, an integrated platform that will enable customers to interact with all B2C (business-to-consumer) businesses of Adani Group.