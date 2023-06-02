Allcargo Group re-designates Shashi Kiran Shetty as Executive Chairman, announces key appointments

﻿Allcargo Logistics﻿ on Friday announced the re-designation of its Founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty as Executive Chairman along with some key-level appointments within the Group.

As part of this exercise, which comes after the demerger, Adarsh Hegde, has now been promoted to the position of Managing Director, the company said in a statement.

Hegde will provide strategic leadership, functional management, and value creation opportunities together with helping the group implement technology and digital initiatives.

Suresh Kumar, who has led the group's CFS-ICD business as CEO will now join the board of the newly demerged company, Allcargo Terminals Limited and take on the role of Managing Director, the company said.

He will be responsible for value creation by driving growth in the CFS and ICD business and other potential opportunities in port sector, terminals, Multimodal Logistics Parks, Special Economic Zones, and other related businesses, it said and noted that he will continue to lead the group's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, among others.

Pirojshaw Sarkari has been appointed as the Managing Director & CEO of Gati-KWE and the Managing Director of Allcargo Supply Chain.

Sarkari has joined the boards of both companies and will spearhead the express distribution and contract logistics business, it said.

Allcargo Logistics also announced Jatin Chokshi will join the board of TransIndia Real Estate Limited as its Managing Director.

Chokshi has been associated with Allcargo Group for over two decades and worked in various capacities, most recently leading the real estate business and earlier as CFO and CEO of a business vertical.

Along with these, Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla will serve as the Chairman of Allcargo Terminals Limited while Mohinder Bansal, who is an entrepreneur and has held senior corporate roles in large Indian and multinational companies, has been appointed as Chairman of TransIndia Real Estate Limited.

These appointments reflect Allcargo Group's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving excellence across all business verticals, the company said.

The day-to-day operations of the company are managed by the CEO and group of CXOs based in different parts of the world, the company said.