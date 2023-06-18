Axtria Inc to hire 1,000+ data scientists and software developers in expansion drive

IT company Axtria Inc, which focuses on the life sciences industry, has plans to hire over 1,000 people in data science, software development, and data engineering in the next eight months, the company said on Sunday.

The company is hiring for its offices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Noida, and new centres coming up in Pune and Hyderabad, Axtria said in a statement.

"Axtria will significantly expand its headcount with over 1,000 data scientists, software developers, and data engineers across its office locations in the country in the next 8-10 months," it said.

The expansion plans closely follow the increasing demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the adoption of AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe.

"Axtria is also preparing for aggressive campus hires in the next two years. For 2023, the team is already in conversation with the placement cells of leading IITs and other premier engineering and management colleges," the statement said.

Axtria, at present, has around 3,000 employees in India.

"We are transforming healthcare via an AI-driven approach with the most advanced, personalised content and message delivery for globally leading healthcare companies. We are investing ahead of time in people, technology, and processes. Our expansion plans and the demand for new roles offer excellent opportunities for those passionate about solving bigger, more complex problems," Axtria, Head of Global Delivery, Manish Mittal said.

Axtria, Head of People Practices, Shikha Singhal, said the next five years will be transformational for talent in data science.

"The candidates with the right skills, specifically in unstructured problem-solving and productionising end-to-end machine learning environments, are poised to be at the forefront of revolutionising business outcomes with always-on, real-time, and personalised insights," she said.