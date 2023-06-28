Early-stage VC firm RTP Global announces $1B fourth fund

RTP Global, an early-stage venture capital firm which invests across North America, Europe and India, has announced a new $1 billion fund. The RTP IV fund it aims to invest in startups at the seed and Series A stages.

The VC firm, which counts CRED, Classplus, and DeHaat in its India portfolio of startups, will focus on the segments of AI/ML, enterprise software, fintech, ecommerce, and edtech with the fourth fund.

The $1 billion fund will earmark $660 million for investment in new startups at the early stage, and $340 million into “breakout” companies—high-performing entities in its portfolio.

The capital for the new fund has come almost entirely from the reinvestment of proceeds from RTP Global’s previous investments, as per a release. To date, RTP Global has invested in over 110 startups across the world.

Founded in 2000, RTP Global has been investing in India over the last 12 years, with roughly one-third of its capital corpus invested in India and the South East Asia region. It expects to continue with the same proportion of investments for the region from the fourth fund.

"In times when the fundamentals of the venture capital ecosystem are being rewritten globally, the launch of RTP IV comes as a strong validation of our firm’s unique characteristics in the crowded VC market," said Nishit Garg, Investment Partner at RTP Global in Asia.

He said the fourth fund is looking to invest in around 20 startups across India and Southeast Asia. Currently, it has an active portfolio of 35 startups in the region.

“Today, our investment and operations team in India and SEA is stronger than ever," said Galina Chifina, Investment Partner at RTP Global in Asia. "This means we can execute our commitment of identifying and nurturing early-stage startups in the country, collaborate effectively with our founders, and lay a solid foundation for their growth.”

The fourth fund's investment corpus is more than 50% more than RTP Global's previous fund—RTP III—which closed in 2020. Since then, the firm has grown its presence to include offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York City, Dubai, and Bengaluru.