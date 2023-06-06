Sequoia India & Southeast Asia is now Peak XV Partners, to operate independently

Sequoia Capital, a marquee name in the global venture capital (VC) sector, will now operate as three independent business units—US/Europe, China, and India & Southeast Asia.

Sequoia India & Southeast Asia has also been rebranded as Peak XV Partners.

Sequoia Capital, which was founded in the United States in 1972, entered India in 2006 through the acquisition of Westbridge Capital Partners, which was later rebranded in the parent company's name.

Today, Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, considered a premium VC firm operating in the early-stage space, has raised over $9.2 billion across 13 funds and invested in over 400 companies in the region. Its portfolio consists of over 50 unicorns and includes leading names such as Zomato, Freshworks, Ola, OYO, Pine Labs, Razorpay, and BYJU'S.

“It’s a new beginning for us as Peak XV, but unlike most beginnings, this is an opportunity for us to build on top of the foundation laid over the last 17 years,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners.

Rationale behind the split

Over the years, the growth of the business had resulted in brand confusion and portfolio conflict, necessitating its split into three business units, according to the company.

“This has led the leaders of each business to collectively decide to move to fully independent partnerships with distinct brands, in order to serve our founders and limited partners in the best manner,” said Singh.

The management team of Peak XV Partners. Picture credit: Peak XV Partners

Rebranded entity

Interestingly, Mount Everest was earlier known as Peak XV. The VC firm said the rebranded entity signifies "the relentless pursuit of audacious goals" by its founders while overcoming challenges along the way.

Peak XV Partners, which will be managed by the existing management team, has over $2.5 billion of uninvested capital, which the company had raised in 2022.

The VC firm said its India and SEA portfolio has seen 19 IPOs, with multiple M&A transactions, resulting in a realisation of $4.5 billion so far.

Peak XV said it will continue to focus on sectors such as SaaS, AI, developer tools, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, fintech, climate-tech, and healthtech. It will also continue its startup programmes Surge and Spark.