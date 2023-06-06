National Startup Awards 2023: DPIIT extends application deadline to June 15

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the deadline to apply for National Startup Awards 2023 till June 15. Earlier, DPIIT had set May 31 as the deadline for submission.

DPIIT started taking applications starting April 1. This year, the theme of the National Startup Awards is ‘Vision India @2047’, and the government will honour and reward innovative businesses across key sectors in India.

The government started the National Startup Awards in 2020 under the Ministry of Commerce.

DPIIT will award a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to all the winning startups from every category. The winners and finalists will also get exclusive handholding support, access to investors, mentorship programmes, and government networks, and receive international exposure, connect with unicorns, corporates, and several beneficial resources.

Informing participants about the extension date, DPIIT, in a press statement, said, “The extension of the National Startup Awards 2023 application deadline allows aspiring entrepreneurs and enablers additional time to showcase their innovative solutions and profound societal impact.”

If you want to apply, you can check the eligibility criteria given below and register on the official website: https://www.startupindia.gov.in/

It is important to note that startups can only apply for a maximum of two categories.

Eligibility for National Startup Awards 2023: