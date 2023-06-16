Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 16, 2023)

ONDC launches network partner initiative

﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, the open network for digital commerce, has launched a network partner initiative called Super Saver Sundays, which is set to commence on June 18, in celebration of Father's Day.

Following the success of an earlier ONDC-supported initiative in early May, ONDC's network participants, including ﻿Magicpin﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿, and ﻿PhonePe﻿'s Pincode, are joining forces to introduce a new era of elevated shopping experiences.

The upcoming Super Saver Sunday is expected to be the first of many such events, offering consumers the opportunity to enjoy hyperlocal delivery services directly at their doorstep at competitive prices.

Mesa School of Business inaugurates campus at WeWork India

In an effort to cultivate the next generation of business leaders in the startup ecosystem, Mesa School of Business has inaugurated its inaugural campus at ﻿WeWork﻿ India, a provider of flexible workspaces. The campus, located in Salarpuria Symbiosis in Bengaluru, is designed to create an immersive learning environment for students.

The collaboration seeks to deliver a unique educational experience by bringing together accomplished leaders and founders from high-growth companies, as well as distinguished faculty from renowned business schools. The industry experts will engage directly with students at Mesa School of Business, moulding them into future leaders in the startup realm.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Mesa School of Business and become the first flexible workspace provider to host a business school within our premises," said Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India.

"Through this collaboration, we are expanding our horizons even further, providing students with an opportunity to be at the centre of the action and connect with a diverse array of organisations," he added.

Rashmika Mandanna becomes brand ambassador of NIC ice cream

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams (NIC), a subsidiary of Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd, has appointed Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador.

NIC offers a wide range of ice cream flavours across 1,000 locations in 110 cities. The director of Walko Food Company said the partnership with the actor holds immense significance for the company as it represents its commitment to cater to a wide audience and diverse tastes and preferences.

Kiara Advani becomes brand ambassador of GALAXY chocolates

Indian actor Kiara Advani has been roped in as the brand ambassador of GALAXY chocolates, a popular confectionery brand owned by Mars Wrigley. The announcement was made through Advani's official social media accounts, accompanied by a teaser video.

Mars Wrigley has been working to make GALAXY chocolates relevant to Indian consumers, and this association with Advani is expected to strengthen the affinity towards GALAXY, said Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing at Mars Wrigley India.

