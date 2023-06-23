Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 23, 2023)

AWS announces generative AI innovation centre

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced an AWS Generative AI Innovation Centre, where it will invest $100 million in the programme to help customers successfully build and deploy generative artificial intelligence solutions.

The programme will connect AWS AI and machine learning (ML) experts with customers around the globe to help them envision, design, and launch new generative AI products, services, and processes. It will offer workshops, training, and expertise to help businesses identify valuable use cases.

Customers can work with experts to select models, overcome challenges, and launch scalable solutions responsibly. AWS will provide tools like Amazon CodeWhisperer and Amazon Bedrock and high-performance infrastructure for training models.

Lumenci partners with ThirdAi

Lumenci, a technology consulting and analytics firm specialising in legal and Intellectual Property (IP), has partnered with ThirdAI, an artificial intelligence startup creating scalable and sustainable AI along with large language models (LLMs).





The alliance between LLMs and legal process automation aims to revolutionise legal teams by advancing IP and streamlining operations. It also seeks to address challenges of time management and efficiency in documentation by using LLMs and generative AI technologies.





LLMs possess the unique ability to process vast volumes of information, enabling faster and more actionable insights. This technology has the potential to streamline legal document review, drafting, and data analytics, resulting in improved time management and increased operational efficiency for legal teams.

Coca-Cola HBC partners with Genpact to aid in operations

Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), one of the Coca-Cola strategic bottlers, and Genpact have partnered to digitally transformation CCH’s finance operations.





Through the partnership, CCH will leverage Genpact's digital expertise for process standardisation and automation, providing impactful customer experiences and empowering CCH to leverage data to turn insights into strategic actions.

Genpact's new delivery centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, will use its analytics capabilities to help CCH in its operations through data-led insights in accounting, accounts payable, and cash collections. The centre will also act as a hub for delivering Genpact's data tech AI and digital operations services.

Shiprocket integrates seller app with ONDC

Ecommerce logistics startup Shiprocket has integrated its seller app with ONDC. With this, the Shopify-powered stores will be discoverable on the network. Shiprocket plans to provide seamless onboarding and post-support experience to sellers on ONDC. The initiative plans to create an additional demand channel for sellers at a low cost.





Shiprocket is looking at five key categories on ONDC, including beauty and personal care, fashion, electronics and appliances, health and wellness, and home and kitchen.





The app will simplify order management, inventory tracking, and ONDC order identification, empowering sellers to monitor their growth. Renowned brands like Giva, Boult Audio, TNW, and others, are already enriching the ONDC network's catalogue. The integration allows merchant catalogues to be visible across the buyer apps integrated with ONDC such as Pincode, Paytm, Mystore, E-unimart, etc. The platform is actively in the process of onboarding additional sellers and aims to enable 50+ brands to go live on the network by July first week.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)