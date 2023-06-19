Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 19, 2023)

Funding

Yarn Bazaar secures Rs 150M in pre-Series A funding

Yarn Bazaar, a B2B yarn marketplace, has raised Rs 150 million in a pre-Series A round from Rajiv Dadlani Group and Equanimity Ventures.

The round also saw participation from family offices and HNI investors, including Arihant Patni, Ekta Kapoor, Ritesh Malik, Aakrit Vaish, Sumeet Srivastava, Miten Sampat, Anil Mansingka, Dr Amit Lath, Sharda Group of Companies, Nikunj Bagdia, and Vineet Garg.

The company will use the funding to strengthen leadership, expand operations, improve technology infrastructure, enhance online presence, and improve users' experience for easier supplier-buyer connections, and access to resources and data.

Turbostart invests Rs 3 Cr in Invincible Ocean

Venture capital firm Turbostart has invested Rs 3 crore in Invincible Ocean, a startup specialising in digital onboarding solutions. Invincible Ocean, led by founder Ajay Setia, aims to disrupt the traditional onboarding process through its innovative no-code, drag-and-drop platform.

Turbostart's investment in the startup provides it with essential financial backing, valuable mentorship, and networking opportunities within the venture capital ecosystem.

Invincible Ocean has integration with over 150 AI-driven verification APIs that enhance the security and authenticity of user data. It also offers over 50 ready-to-use templates across various domains, allowing businesses to quickly customise solutions to their specific needs.

Other news

Pidge launches its services nationwide

Logistics technology provider Pidge has launched its services in all major Indian cities. The SaaS platform aims to bring digital parity in a largely unorganised logistics sector. With this expansion and a nationwide presence, it aims to enable 60 million MSMEs to unlock their growth potential, the company said.

The platform plans to use digital technologies to enable unorganised courier partners, empowering businesses to build hybrid networks. Using Pidge, brands can easily optimise their delivery options, eliminate the problem of unfulfilled demands, minimise delivery costs, and enhance customer experience, the company added.

ace turtle strengthens top management team

Technology-native retail company ace turtle has appointed two senior executives to its leadership team. It onboarded Ervin Lim as the Chief Strategy Officer and Christian Westphal as the Creative Director.

Lim has previously held leadership roles at CapitaLand, Lazada, and Reefknot Investments, where he led strategic initiatives and managed corporate venture funds in capital markets, venture capital, and logistics. At ace turtle, he will be responsible for equity fundraising, investor relations, and driving strategic initiatives to help the company achieve its long-term vision.

Westphal will be responsible for conceptualising, developing, and implementing creative visions and deliverables for design, visual merchandising, and online content. He comes with around 20 years of global experience in fashion, retail, luxury, and online marketplaces.

Voyaah partners with cricket commentator, journalist Harsha Bhogle

Voyaah, a tech-led luxury travel organisation, has partnered with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Voyaah is founded by Sharmistha Chakraborty, a former IIFL Wealth founding member team, Mayur Nayak, formerly with Cred, and Rajamani Saravanan, former Head of Architecture and AI at Mindtree Europe.

Bhogle will collaborate with Voyaah's leadership team to provide curated experiences for travellers seeking unique and immersive adventures. Leveraging his expertise as a journalist, advisor, author, publisher, and traveller, the founders aim to enhance Voyaah's brand story through this partnership.

Garuda Aerospace showcases VAYU drone at Viva Tech Event 2023

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace showcased its specialised mapping and surveying drone, VAYU, at the Viva Technology Event 2023, a prominent tech and startup summit held in Paris.

The drone has a payload capacity of 1.5 kg and a maximum take-off weight of 13.5 kg. The startup said that the 20MP camera on the drone will offer clarity and precision for capturing detailed images and data during mapping and surveying missions.

Talking about the event, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said that global partnerships will help advance capabilities and improve overall productivity for drone services.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)​​