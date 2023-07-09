Menu
9Unicorns

Funding

9Unicorns launches ProStar, an exclusive fundraising event for growth-stage companies

ProStar aims to establish a robust support ecosystem and platform for growth-stage companies, facilitating capital raising from global investors. The inaugural event is set to take place in Bengaluru on August 1-2, followed by subsequent sessions in Singapore and the United States.

Team YS
Thursday July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Early-stage accelerator 9Unicorns has announced the launch of ProStar, an exclusive three-part event, in association with JM Financial.

ProStar is an exclusive fundraising event where growth-stage portfolio startups and companies from Venture Catalysts++ and 9Unicorns will get a chance to raise $25-$100 million from Indian and global large private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds. The three-phased event will be held in Bengaluru, Singapore, and the United States.

The Bengaluru event is scheduled for August 1-2 and will be held in association with the digital and tech investment banking team of JM Financial. The two-day event is for growth-stage companies and senior investment team members from PE and growth-stage venture capital funds. The event will feature back-to-back pre-scheduled, focused fundraise meetings over the two days.

In the past, 9Unicorns has delivered D-Day, the most successful event to raise $3-10 million for Series A-stage portfolio companies. Following the success of D-Day, 9Unicorns is on a mission to create a fundraising platform for growth-stage companies. Over time, Venture Catalysts group has created 100+ soonicorns, and ProStar will act as a stimulus to put these soonicorns on the unicorn track.

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder and MD, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts ++, said, “Over the years, we at Venture Catalysts++ and 9Unicorns have fueled conviction with the right capital and connections. We’ve hand-held early-stage founders to establish businesses and scale them into profitable ventures. Through ProStar, we’re now focused on helping 15+ of our growth-stage startups raise strategic investments.

“ProStar is enabling a support ecosystem and platform for growth-stage companies to raise capital from global investors. With ProStar, we aim to create an exclusive network of big PE and VC firms making big-ticket investments in demonstrated successful startups.”

Ankit Jain, Partner, 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund, said, “As India is becoming an epicentre for the venture ecosystem, creating fundraising platforms like ProStar for growth-stage companies will further strengthen access to India opportunities for global investors. India has seen good action in the early stage of the venture ecosystem, and ProStar will play a pivotal role in creating more action and active deal closures in the growth stage.”

Abhishek Bhagat, Managing Director, Digital and Technology Investment Banking, JM Financial, said, “Growth-stage startups are the real proxy for development of the venture ecosystem of the country. Our association with 9Unicorns for ProStar is a crucial step for the India venture ecosystem to reinforce confidence among global private equity and venture funds in Indian growth stage opportunities!”

Thirty-plus growth-stage funds, marquee private equity funds, sovereign funds, and corporate groups are joining ProStar in Bengaluru.

