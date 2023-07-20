Walking the Talk: Why Actions Define Us More Than Promises

The famous phrase by psychologist Carl Jung, "You are what you do, not what you say you'll do," might seem simple at first. But, it's a deep thought about who we really are. This phrase is about how our actions, not just our words, show our true selves.

1. Being Genuine

Being genuine is more about what we do than what we say. We can make all the promises in the world, but it's our actions that show if we mean what we say. This idea from Jung tells us that to be real, we need to match our actions with our words.

2. Doing, Not Just Thinking

Jung's saying also talks about the difference between thinking about doing something and actually doing it. We all have big dreams and ideas, but they don't mean much until we take action. Our actions turn our thoughts into reality.

3. Owning Up

Another lesson from Jung's quote is about owning up to what we say. When we promise something, we have a responsibility to do it. It's our actions, not just our words, that show we're reliable and responsible.

4. Daily Routines Matter

Our habits, the things we do every day, shape who we are. According to Jung, we are what we do regularly. That's why paying attention to our habits is important to understand ourselves better. It's not about big, rare actions, but what we do every day.

5. Self-Understanding and Growth

Finally, the quote helps us understand ourselves better. By looking at what we do, not just what we say, we can see our true selves more clearly. This can help us see where we need to grow or change.

Carl Jung's quote, "You are what you do, not what you say you'll do," is a powerful message about the importance of actions. It tells us that what we do, not just what we say, shows who we truly are. It's a good reminder to act according to our values and goals and to be responsible for our actions. It's about making our actions match our words.