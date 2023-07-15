Menu
Actor Suniel Shetty invests in re-engineered tyre startup brand Regrip

Gurugram-based Regrip uses quality grade rubber to make refurbished tyres through the process of shearing and retreading. These tyres cost half the price of new products and are used by small and medium trucking companies.

Team YS14129 Stories
Actor Suniel Shetty invests in re-engineered tyre startup brand Regrip

Saturday July 15, 2023,

1 min Read

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Saturday said that he is investing in Gurugram-based re-engineered tyre startup brand Regrip. 

﻿REGRIP﻿ uses quality-grade rubber to make refurbished tyres through the process of shearing and retreading. The tyres, which cost half the price of new products, are used by small and medium trucking companies.

“I am super excited about my association with Regrip. We're not just redefining the concept of re-cycled, safe, economical high quality tyres but also contributing to a greener future by reducing waste and maximizing the lifecycle of each tyre. By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, we can create a better world for generations to come," the actor said.

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, the first investor in the startup, said, the brand which focuses on refurbished tyres is "a win-win solution" for his investment.

"Through our tire refurbishment process, we strive to provide affordable solutions, reduce waste, and contribute to a greener and cleaner planet," Tushar Suhalka, Founder of Regrip, said.

The actor has upped his investment game recently and has bet on ﻿Klassroom Edutech﻿, a Mumbai-based hybrid tutoring education startup, and a healthcare venture The Biohacker. He also joined hands with food tech startup Waayu as a brand ambassador.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

