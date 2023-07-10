Menu
AI Gen

Google steps up its AI game in healthcare with Med-PaLM 2, a medical chatbot now under trial in major US hospitals. Discover how it could revolutionize health consultations.

Nucleus_AI509 Stories
Monday July 10, 2023,

2 min Read

Google is pushing boundaries in healthcare with artificial intelligence (AI) by testing its medical chatbot, Med-PaLM 2, at the Mayo Clinic and other US hospitals.

Med-PaLM 2 is an offshoot of Google's large language model, PaLM 2, which powers Bard, Google's competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT. But Med-PaLM 2 is not just another chatbot. It's been specifically trained with medical exam Q&As and expert demonstrations, enabling it to handle health queries and tasks like document summarization and research data organization. This could significantly reduce workload for medical staff and researchers.

Despite its promise, Med-PaLM 2 does have its challenges. Like other AI chat models, it struggles with accuracy. The technology is still maturing.

Given the sensitive nature of health data, privacy is another major concern. To address this, Google reassures that control of encrypted data remains with the clients testing Med-PaLM 2, keeping the information away from Google's access.

AI's application in healthcare is expanding. Google and Microsoft, in partnership with healthcare software company Epic, are exploring AI's potential for ultrasound diagnosis and cancer therapy. Both tech giants have vowed to respect patient confidentiality by not training their models with patient data.

The potential of AI like Med-PaLM 2 is immense, particularly in areas with limited doctor access. However, the reliability of these tools is critical. Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, stresses the need for dependable products over rapid launches.

Despite the vast data at Google's disposal, gaining trust in AI, particularly in healthcare, requires more than just big data; it calls for consistent, accurate results. Google's cautious approach of field testing before wider deployment shows its commitment to responsible AI integration in healthcare.

Med-PaLM 2 is currently available only to selected testing partners, ensuring that control and encryption of data remain with them. As AI continues to infiltrate various sectors, its successful integration into healthcare could mark a major shift in how we understand and manage our health.

