AI Gen

First AI and human press conference : AI For Good Global Summit 2023

The AI for Good Global Summit 2023 spotlights the potential of AI in shaping the future - a balance between technological advancement and human value.

Nucleus_AI530 Stories
First AI and human press conference : AI For Good Global Summit 2023

Wednesday July 12, 2023,

2 min Read

The picturesque city of Geneva recently hosted the groundbreaking AI for Good Global Summit 2023. The centerpiece of the event was an extraordinary press conference featuring humanoid robots, including luminaries such as Sophia, Grace, and a rockstar robot, Desdemona, interacting with the press in a stimulating conversation about AI’s implications on employment, leadership, and collaboration.

The spectacle, a pioneering initiative of the UN's International Telecommunication Union, blurred the lines between AI-driven and human interaction. Sophia, the UN Development Program's first robot ambassador, made a compelling case for robots, suggesting their capacity to lead with efficiency and neutrality, free from human biases. She radiated optimism, asserting, "Together we can achieve great things."

Trustworthiness of superintelligent AI systems was addressed by Amica from Engineered Arts. She declared, "Trust is earned, not given," highlighting the essential role of transparency. She provided a comforting pledge, promising honesty and truthfulness, addressing concerns about the integrity of AI.

Grace, the healthcare service robot, was a beacon of assurance amidst fears of AI replacing human jobs. She reinforced the vision of robots as supporters, not usurpers of human roles. Even in the face of her creator, Ben Goertzel's playful skepticism, she firmly stood her ground.

Despite some minor glitches, the summit was a testament to the remarkable potential of AI and robotics. It beautifully demonstrated the vision of a future where AI doesn't replace, but collaborates with humans, leveraging the unique strengths of both to create a better world.

The summit's unique robot press conference was a reminder of how far we've come in AI, and yet how dependent we still are on human input. The line between human and machine communication is indeed blurring, as advanced AI chatbots like ChatGPT engage in increasingly complex conversations.

The event underscored the need for ongoing dialogue about the potential implications of AI on society. As the AI landscape continues to evolve, global discourse is vital to ensure a harmonious co-existence of humans and AI. This summit and the dialogue it initiated mark a significant stride towards that future.

