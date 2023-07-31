AlmaBetter to allocate Rs 50 Cr to newly launched AlmaBetter Innovarsity

Bengaluru-based tech upskilling institute AlmaBetter will allocate Rs 50 crore to its newly launched AlmaBetter Innovarsity, an autonomous institute focused on providing specialised technical education in data science, AI, and software development.

AlmanBetter is affiliated with Woolf, USA, a global collegiate higher education institute, as it aims to equip 5,000 learners with a master’s degree in computer science by April 2024.

“The goal for Woolf has always been to make quality education accessible to learners from across the world. As a part of the Woolf ecosystem, AlmaBetter is aiding tech enthusiasts and learners to become the skilled workforce that today’s tech industry requires," said Joshua Broggi, Founder and Head of Institution at Woolf.

The master’s degree in computer science comes with four specialisation options—data science and data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, software engineering, and cloud computing.

Upon completion of the programme, learners will receive 90 ECTS (European Credit Transfer System) credits, which the company claims is equivalent to an MS from any US or EU institution.

AlmaBetter Innovarsity caters to both working professionals seeking to transition into a rewarding tech career and recent graduates aspiring to explore niche tech roles.

The institute's 15-month postgraduate programme comes with the promise of placement. AlmaBetter says it has a network of over 700 hiring partners, including KPMG, HDFC, Myntra, and JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Over the past three years, AlmaBetter says it has placed over 3,000 learners in niche data science and software development roles with a 92% placement rate.

Founded in 2020 by five IIT-educated entrepreneurs, AlmaBetter is backed by Kalaari Capital and 15+ angel investors including Vidit Aatrey (CEO, Meesho), Sanjeev Barnwal (CTO, Meesho), Rajesh Yabaji (CEO, Blackbuck), Varun Alagh (CEO, Mamaearth), and Rahul Dalmia (early backer in Polygon Technology).