Angel One unveils smart investing super app for young Indian investors

Fintech company Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking) has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. The AI-powered campaign aims to encourage and empower billions across India to leverage the power of data and technology in their wealth-creation journey with the Angel One super app. It also highlights the unique features of the super app, such as speed, security and reliable experience.

The #SuperIsHere campaign, driven by Swedish director Anders Forsman, enlightens investors, traders, and intenders that the super app platform offers a diverse investment journey. It is built with customer centricity in mind, which is the reason the brand is trusted by 1.5 crore Indians.

Through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, Meta advertisements, OTTs etc, this tech-powered campaign communicates how Gen Z and millennials can leverage the super app for a customised and simplified investment experience. The company also planned large-scale activation programmes to bring the super app experience live in Tier II, Tier III, and beyond cities.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One, said, “Our mission is to empower every Indian investor through Angel One Super app, delivering a seamless and technologically advanced experience for investing and trading at all levels. We have utilised extensive data to comprehend client needs, enabling us to tailor curated journeys within the app. Through the #SuperIsHere campaign, we showcase the advantages of the Angel One super app, to attract more clients and expand into underpenetrated markets, thereby fostering organic growth.”

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One, said, “We completed 100% rollout of the super app earlier this year. It has been built with a deep understanding of how mobile apps are integral to our lives, and investors and traders are no different. #SuperIsHere campaign would create pan-India awareness and appeal for our super app.”

A one-stop shop that offers online trading and investing, direct mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs and more, the Angel One super app caters to clients including intenders, traders and investors. It ensures frictionless account opening and one-click bank updation. On opening the account, clients get a personalised home page, providing access to everything with a single tap, and faster charting and order placement coupled with the highest level of transparency with charges displayed upfront. They can access data in offline mode for P&L, funds, and order status basis last synced.