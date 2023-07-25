Dialing from the Stars: AST SpaceMobile Launches Space-Based Mobile Service in India

Imagine being able to make a call from your phone no matter where you are - even in the most remote corner of the world! Well, that's exactly what AST SpaceMobile is all about. This cool American company, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, is ready to bring space-based mobile services to India.

AST SpaceMobile uses satellites, rather than traditional cell towers, to connect phones to the network. This means you could get signal in places where normal cell service doesn't reach! They're planning to launch five new satellites soon to expand their service.

They are teaming up with Vodafone, a big name in the phone business, to bring their service to India. They've already shown what they can do with their test satellite, BlueWalker 3 (BW3). Last year, they made the first-ever phone call from space using a regular smartphone! And in June, they managed to provide 4G internet from space, with download speeds over 10 Mbps.

AST SpaceMobile's technology can fill in the gaps where regular cell service can't reach. This could be a game changer for people living in remote areas or traveling in places with poor cell service. Their CEO, Abel Avellan, says they're working hard to get their services up and running in India as soon as possible.

But it's not just India they're focused on. AST SpaceMobile has deals with more than 35 mobile network operators around the world, including big names like AT&T, Bell Canada, and Orange. Together, these companies have around 2 billion subscribers - that's a lot of people who could benefit from space-based mobile service!

To top it all off, AST SpaceMobile has just opened a new research and development center in India. This is where they'll be working on the future of space-based mobile technology. And leading the charge is Narayana Pidugu, a seasoned tech and space industry pro, who's been appointed as the General Manager and Vice President of Global R&D services.

So, keep an eye on AST SpaceMobile. They're on a mission to take our phone calls and internet browsing to new heights - literally!