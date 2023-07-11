Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech

Govt initiates inspection of BYJU’S' account books: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has reportedly requested a report within six weeks, initiating the inspection in response to an internal assessment of BYJU'S state of affairs.

Team YS14111 Stories
Govt initiates inspection of BYJU’S' account books: Report

Tuesday July 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Edtech major ﻿BYJU'S﻿ is reportedly facing an inspection of its account books following a government order.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has requested a report within six weeks, initiating the inspection in response to an internal assessment of the edtech firm’s state of affairs.

After the inspection's findings, the government will determine whether to escalate the matter to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the report added.

SFIO, a multi-disciplinary organisation under MCA, comprises experts in accountancy, forensic auditing, banking, law, information technology, investigation, company law, capital markets, and taxation fields.

BYJU'S legal advisor, MZM Legal LLP, said the company has not yet received any communication from the MCA.

"They have previously provided appropriate explanations and clarifications to the MCA during routine inspections," it said, responding to YourStory’s queries.

"Should a routine inspection take place, BYJU'S will be happy to cooperate fully and provide all necessary explanations and clarifications," it added.

This development follows ongoing troubles at the edtech company amid conflicts with creditors over a $1.2-billion term loan B.

Last week, The Hindu Business Line reported that BYJU’S was under investigation by SFIO regarding alleged compliance failures in financial reporting and governance lapses.

These reports have come a few days after BYJU’S proposed the establishment of a Board Advisory Committee (BAC) to guide the CEO regarding Board composition and the governance structure of the company, during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). 

Last month, three crucial board members of BYJU'S, including Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu, formally resigned from their positions with the edtech firm. Additionally, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, the statutory auditors for BYJU'S and Aakash, officially stepped down, citing the company's delay in filing its financial statements for FY22.

During the EGM, BYJU'S CFO Ajay Goel reaffirmed the engagement with the newly-appointed auditor BDO, aiming to complete the FY22 audit by the end of September and the FY23 audit by the end of December.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close