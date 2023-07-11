Personal care brand Clensta raises Rs 75 Cr in pre-Series B round led by TradeCred

Gurugam-based direct-to-consumer personal care startup ﻿Clensta﻿ has raised Rs 75 crore in debt and equity in a pre-Series B round. The funding was led by TradeCred along with the UAE royal family, with the participation of other investors like Export-Import Bank of India, Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture, and O2 VC Fund.





The brand has also onboarded actress Parineeti Chopra as an investor, partner, and brand ambassador with the goal to communicate credibility and widen its reach.





Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, Clensta started with its proprietary product waterless bathing solution. Since its launch, Clensta has so far raised Rs 105 crore with participation from IAN and IAN Fund, IPV, VCats, Hem Securities, IIT Delhi, and US-AID.

It currently offers a wide range of sustainable and affordable wellness, hair care, skincare, eye care, lip care, fragrance, and body care products—all researched and developed at IIT-Delhi. The brand currently owns five technologies and several patents under its name.

“We are delighted to announce our recent round of funding and are grateful to the investors who’ve showed their faith and trust in Clensta’s vision to revolutionise the personal care industry," said Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clensta. "The round of funding will now enable us to scale up operations, strengthen brand awareness nationally, and fortify our marketing and distribution efforts across geographies, both online and offline.”

Clensta personal care products

Also Read How Clensta is improving hygiene behaviour with its range of personal and home care products

Clensta claims to have grown its topline by 100% in FY23 and plans to grow 3X in FY24.

“We are excited to go along on this journey with Clensta and look forward to supporting them as they expand and grow their business in India and globally. What attracted us to the brand was their USP, which is to combine nature and technology to create science-backed, innovative products that are affordable and effective,” said Hardik Shah of TradeCred.