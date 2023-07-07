Gig workers to get insurance cover up to Rs 4 lakh in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in ecommerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs 4 lakh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The amount will comprise Rs 2 lakh as life insurance and Rs 2 lakh as accident insurance.

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

"In order to provide social security to the 'gig workers' in the unorganised sector, ie, employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in ecommerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of a total Rs four lakh will be provided," Siddaramaiah said.

Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.