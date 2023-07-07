Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Gig workers to get insurance cover up to Rs 4 lakh in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

The amount will comprise Rs 2 lakh as life insurance and Rs 2 lakh as accident insurance.

Press Trust of India7858 Stories
Gig workers to get insurance cover up to Rs 4 lakh in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Friday July 07, 2023,

1 min Read

Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in ecommerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs 4 lakh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The amount will comprise Rs 2 lakh as life insurance and Rs 2 lakh as accident insurance.

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

"In order to provide social security to the 'gig workers' in the unorganised sector, ie, employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in ecommerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of a total Rs four lakh will be provided," Siddaramaiah said.

Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close