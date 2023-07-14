How Go City is enabling travellers to curate seamless and customised experiences

Gone are the days when you had to look up each city online before travelling and make a list of tourist magnets, lesser-known gems, and experiences. Travel planning apps have become incredibly popular amongst travellers who wish to explore places on a budget.

Whether you're immersing yourself in the vibrant cities of Europe, unwinding on the sun-kissed beaches of the Caribbean, or drinking in the culture of a Mexican town, touring the world easily and affordably has always been a priority.

Saving money while exploring every nook and cranny of a city you’ve been dying to visit might seem like a dream come true.

But, Go City offers just that!

With passes that offer savings of up to 50% on numerous attractions, all accessible through a user-friendly app. Go City lets travellers effortlessly plan trips and enjoy a diverse array of attractions at significantly reduced prices.

Navigating like a local

Established in 1998 under the name Leisure Pass Group, Go City emerged with a vision to enhance travellers' access to exceptional experiences in cities worldwide. Recognising the need for a more seamless and enriching way to explore urban destinations, the organisation embarked on a mission to unveil renowned landmarks and hidden treasures that make cities extraordinary.

By revolutionising the traditional ticketing process and eliminating rigid booking conditions, complex refund policies, and the burden of extensive research, Go City set out to create a streamlined pass, enabling travellers to optimise journeys. The aim was simple — to minimise stress and maximise time dedicated to embracing the essence of a city.

“The beauty of our product is the freedom it grants customers when it comes to sightseeing plans. Unlike traditional approaches, we eliminate the need for customers to finalise their itinerary at the point of purchase. We offer an extensive selection of the finest attractions a city has to offer, and once customers have our pass, the power of choice lies entirely in their hands.

“Our user-friendly app allows customers to browse and access any attraction from our roster directly on their mobile devices. This flexibility enables them to adapt plans on the go, discover previously unknown attractions, and enjoy a stress-free trip that unfolds according to their preferences,” shares Jon Owen, Chief Executive Officer at Go City (formerly Leisure Pass Group)

How does it work?

Go City offers a diverse range of passes tailored to the preferences of every traveller. The Explorer pass allows visitors to see a predetermined number of attractions within a generous 60-day timeframe. The All-Inclusive pass grants unlimited daily access to attractions for a specified number of days, ensuring maximum flexibility and value for customers.

Beyond the benefits of savings and convenience, Go City's approach also brings considerable advantages to the attractions themselves. By attracting and engaging long-haul travellers who are often challenging to reach, Go City is driving incremental visits and revenue for these establishments.

This distinctive business model has made Go City the world's leading sightseeing pass company, with an impressive global market share of over 65%.

“We're excited to announce a new project soon that will cater to Mainland China customers. We will also connect with more Indian outbound travellers, especially to Dubai, Singapore, London, Bangkok, and Paris. The Indian market is rapidly recovering from the pandemic, and Go City is well positioned to give these travellers their best city break,” shares Jon Owen, CEO, Go City.

Embracing evolving customer preferences

From when Go City launched in 1998 to today, travellers have always wanted the same things: flexibility, value for their money, and a memorable trip.

Go City has expanded its offerings to cater to modern travellers.

The travel app now offers products in 30+ cities around the world, across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. In response to pandemic travel trends, Go City made a dedicated effort to launch smaller-scale cities (San Antonio, Vienna, Gothenburg, etc.) as soon as there was a rise in domestic travel.

Recognising the overwhelming abundance of information and recommendations in destination planning, Go City seized an opportunity to offer a superior product by curating experiences from a deep understanding of the market. To achieve this, the team established a network of local regional managers in nearly all destinations. These experts possess in-depth knowledge, language proficiency, and an insider's perspective on optimising time spent in each city.

By collaborating directly with attractions, they ensure that Go City customers receive the finest possible experiences. This localised approach is making a significant difference.

Go City strives to offer a wide breadth of options in every city in response to the growing demand for flexibility. Their offerings encompass not only iconic sights but also off-the-beaten-path experiences, presenting customers with a diverse range of choices. For instance, in New York City alone, Go City provides over 100 options on the pass, including renowned landmarks like the Empire State Building, captivating Brooklyn walking tours, and even exciting experiences like attending a Yankees Game.

Similarly, in Seoul, they offer over 30 options, ranging from palace visits and traditional costume rentals to immersive K-pop tours and specialised tours to the demilitarised zone that separates South Korea and North Korea.

Leveraging tech for spectacular travel experiences

Go City is expanding the offerings of its customer-facing app, with new features such as an interactive map showing what attractions you're near so customers can change their minds on the go, and the ability to reserve specific time slots at attractions directly via the app.

The app is also working directly with attractions to make partnering as easy as possible. Partnerships with companies like Gateway, GlobalTix, Anchor, Ventrata, and many others make Go City a valued partner to attractions.

As the space works through its fragmentation, Go City is leading the charge for tech-first, connected solutions.

“As we look toward the future, we will continue to find ways to enhance the customer experience from the point of purchase through to their first scan at an attraction. We take a localised approach to our source markets and are excited about what we're building for our APAC customers. We have a rapidly growing team on the ground in Singapore eagerly working on new projects and programs tailored for APAC travellers,” Owen says.