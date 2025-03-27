For growing businesses, every rupee counts, but cutting costs shouldn’t come at the expense of employee comfort. Today, companies have access to a wealth of data that when leveraged correctly, can create personalized, seamless, and stress-free travel experiences.

By analyzing patterns in travel behavior, frequently visited locations, and booking preferences, businesses can make travel smoother and more intuitive for their employees. This is where myBiz, MakeMyTrip’s SaaS-based platform for corporate travel management, truly stands out. It uses the digital footprint of the travelers to provide businesses with strategic advantages, helping them make informed decisions, optimize costs, and enhance the overall travel experience.

Personalized travel, powered by data

In corporate travel, one size rarely fits all. Employees across teams have unique travel needs, and recognizing these nuances can boost satisfaction and productivity. With myBiz, businesses can unlock a new level of tailored travel experiences—all driven by data.

The intuitive platform offers curated listings of hotels and flights tailored to an employee’s preferences and past booking behavior. These listings dynamically adjust based on location, frequently visited cities, and search history, ensuring employees get the most relevant options without sifting through countless choices. Less time spent on booking means more time focusing on work that contributes to organizational goals.

Intelligent choices, effortless planning

For growing companies, time is of the essence, especially when employees are working under tight schedules. In such situations, myBiz leverages predictive analysis to go beyond just historical booking data; it intelligently learns and anticipates upcoming trip needs. For instance, when an employee books a flight to Bengaluru, the system proactively suggests the most relevant hotels and cab options based on past preferences and real-time availability. AI-generated review summaries further assist employees in making quick, confident choices by aggregating feedback from past travelers, ensuring a seamless and optimized booking experience.

Smart policies, stress-free travel

Business travel is unpredictable; last-minute bookings, price surges, and complex reimbursements add unnecessary stress. myBiz tackles this with data-driven insights, helping companies set smart travel policies that balance employee preferences and cost efficiency. For instance, analyzing past trends, it suggests the best advance booking window to avoid price hikes. Plus, real-time syncing with 150+ HRMS platforms streamlines approvals and reimbursements, cutting admin hassles for employees on the go.

Maximizing cost savings with smart reporting

While personalized options and smarter decisions are important, controlling costs is where businesses truly benefit. In a world of rising travel expenses, startups can’t afford to leave savings on the table.

myBiz incorporates intelligent cost-saving strategies into every step of the travel process. It guides employees toward the most cost-effective flight and hotel options based on company policies and travel needs. Additionally, the platform’s invoice processing and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities enable businesses to claim input credits on GST travel expenses—ensuring no eligible cost goes unclaimed.

myBiz also provides advanced insights into travel booking patterns. By analyzing advance purchase windows and out-of-policy reports, businesses can create better policies that reduce last-minute bookings and optimize travel budgets.

Empowering employees, strengthening businesses

Happy employees drive better business outcomes. By leveraging data-driven insights, companies can make corporate travel smoother, faster, and more intuitive—reducing stress and enhancing overall productivity.

With platforms like myBiz, businesses across all sizes are not just optimizing travel management; they’re empowering employees with smarter, hassle-free experiences. In today’s competitive business landscape, investing in employee efficiency through data-driven travel solutions isn’t just a smart move; it’s a strategic advantage.