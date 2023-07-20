Google's Answer to Apple's AirDrop: Nearby Share for Windows

Google has officially launched its Nearby Share application for Windows PCs after a successful beta phase that started in March 2023. The app, designed to facilitate effortless sharing of files across devices such as phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and more, has already gained traction with over 1.7 million installations.

Akin to Apple's AirDrop, Nearby Share aims to ease the file transfer process between Android and Windows platforms. Google reports over 50 million file transfers since the app's beta release, illustrating its potential in enhancing cross-platform productivity.

The official version comes with several notable improvements. One such feature is the estimated file transfer time, providing users with an understanding of how quickly large files or folders will be shared. Google has also introduced an image preview within device notifications, ensuring users that the right file is being shared.

To use Nearby Share, users need to enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functions on their PCs. Once set up, file sharing is as easy as dragging a file into the app or selecting Nearby Share via a right-click. For a successful transfer, the devices must be within 16 feet of each other.

Google's partnerships with hardware manufacturers like HP further its commitment to seamless file sharing, with HP's Dragonfly Pro soon to feature the app pre-installed. Google continues to update the app to improve speed and reliability of transfers, reduce crashes, and enhance the overall user experience.

The app supports transferring of various file types, including photos, videos, documents, audio files, and folders. Google plans to add new functionalities based on user feedback, signaling its dedication to enriching user experience.

The Nearby Share app is compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and up, with ARM not supported. Both devices need to be on the same network, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi or Ethernet enabled. The app offers several visibility options, with some requiring a Google Account sign-in.

Google's launch of Nearby Share for Windows indicates an effort to close the file-sharing gap between Android and Windows devices. By enhancing the Nearby Share app, Google is stepping up to meet Apple's AirDrop, marking a significant development in the file-sharing landscape.