HCL records 7% increase in net profit for June quarter

IT services firm ﻿HCL Technologies﻿on Wednesday reported a 7% rise in its June quarter net profit on the back of new order wins.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 3,534 crore in April-June, or Rs 13.05 a share, was up from Rs 3,324 crore, or Rs 122.13 per share, in the same period a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit fell 11%, when compared to Rs 3,983 crore earnings in January-March.

The company's revenue at Rs 26,296 crore was down 1.2% quarter-on-quarter but up 12.1% year-on-year.

On a constant currency, revenue was down 1.3% quarter-on-quarter but up 6.3% year-on-year.

HCL said it won 18 large deals, 7 in services and 11 in software, during the quarter.

The firm projected a revenue growth of 6-8% in constant currency terms and an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 18-19%.