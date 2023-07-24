India to launch seven satellites from Singapore on July 30

India will launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, from the first launchpad of the ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport at 6.30 am on July 30.

The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at one-metre resolution at full polarimetry.

The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA and ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru, tweeted on Monday.

The six co-passenger satellites are:

VELOX-AM, a technology demonstration microsatellite

Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE)

An experimental satellite, SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload

NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit

ORB-12 STRIDER, a satellite developed under an International collaboration

The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55.