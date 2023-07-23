Kerala government launches social media bidding game to woo tourists

After planning to popularise various scenic locations in the state that were featured in hit movies to boost its tourism sector, the Kerala government has come out with another innovative step to woo tourists from across the country and abroad through a bidding game that gives them a chance to win vacation packages at low prices.

The game–called 'Holiday Heist'–has on offer tour packages at "unbelievably low prices" and if one has a knack for bidding right "in a crazy and creative manner", they will get to enjoy a vacation in God's own country "at incredibly low prices", the Kerala Tourism Department said in a release issued on Sunday.

"Powered by WhatsApp, this unique game offers a thrilling bidding experience where the winners can effectively steal tour packages showcasing Kerala's globally acclaimed captivating destinations," the release said.

The game revolves around the concept of 'lowest unique bidding' where participants will compete to secure tour packages with their lowest bids in a most unique manner, it said.

"We have unleashed Holiday Heist as an innovative tool to redefine tour package promotions, inspiring strategic thinking, creativity, and a spirit of adventure.

"It's not just about bidding high, it's about bidding uniquely low to steal a package! As the exclusive WhatsApp campaign by Kerala Tourism, it also marks a historic milestone for tourism departments in the country," Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas is quoted as having said in the release.

Unlike traditional auctions, strategic thinking and creativity are the hallmarks of this bidding game which will indicate each player's distinctiveness, it said.

Maya, Kerala Tourism's official WhatsApp chatbot (7510512345), is the platform for the game, the release said.

Launched in March 2022, the chatbot boasts of over 1.5 lakh contacts and more than three lakh active conversations, it claimed.

As part of the game, Maya will unveil new tour packages every day for 30 days and users have to bid wisely to win, with fresh chances to triumph each day of a month, the release said.

"With 30 captivating packages to grab, the bidders can look for a dream Kerala holiday," it said.

On day one after the launch of the game, Maya received a whopping 50,000 bids with lucky winners securing packages worth Rs 30,000 for an unbelievable Rs 5, it claimed.

To participate in the bidding game, one has to send the message 'Holiday Heist' to Maya, select the package of the day and start bidding, it said.

The winning bid will be announced every day after 3 PM, it added. To play the game, visit wa.me/917510512345?text=HolidayHeist, the release said.