Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari steps down

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, has stepped down from his role after nearly seven years at Microsoft, the company confirmed in a statement.

"We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," a Microsoft spokesperson told YourStory.

The Economic Times was the first to report on this development.

Maheshwari joined ﻿Microsoft﻿ India in September 2016. Prior to joining the software firm, Maheshwari held leadership roles with Honeywell and McKinsey & Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and a Master of Science in Economics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Additionally, he has pursued studies at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Maheshwari's departure takes place amid a reorganisation of high-level executives within the technology firm

In this transition, Microsoft's Chief Operating Officer, Irina Ghose, has been promoted to the position of Managing Director for India while the current Managing Director, Sashi Sreedharan, has been elevated to assume a larger responsibility.

It has been reported that Puneet Chandok, the former President of AWS India and South Asia, maybe joining Microsoft India. Chandok stepped down from his role at AWS last month.

While Microsoft currently holds the top position in the enterprise cloud sector, it faces intense competition in India from prominent players such as Google Cloud and AWS.

Just last month, AWS announced its intention to invest $12.7 billion by 2030 to meet the growing demand for cloud infrastructure in India. The country has witnessed a significant surge in cloud adoption across various industries and company sizes in recent years.