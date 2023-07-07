Celebrating the Legend: MS Dhoni at 42

As the clock strikes twelve on July 7th, the world of cricket will pause to wish 'Captain Cool' - Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a happy 42nd birthday. This year's celebration will be bigger and better, as the wicket-keeping legend adds another feather to his cap, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The wave of 'Dhonimania' that has swept across India recently shows no sign of slowing down. The colour of support in every stadium across the nation, regardless of the home team, has consistently been 'CSK yellow'. This testament to Dhoni's enduring appeal is amplified further by the fact that he continues to command the highest respect and adoration, even beyond the boundaries of the cricket pitch.

Dhoni's career graph is not just a series of impressive statistics, it is a testament to his prowess, skill, and strategy that has not only seen his team win matches, but also set new benchmarks in the cricketing world. Under his able captaincy, India clinched the ODI World Cup title in 2011, a feat etched in the annals of cricketing history.

In his international career, Dhoni has played 90 Test matches, scoring 4876 runs, including 6 centuries, 33 half-centuries, and a double hundred. In the ODI format, he has amassed 10773 runs in 350 matches, which includes 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries, with a personal best score of 183 runs. Even in the shortest format of the game, Dhoni has been a formidable force, scoring 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

As a cricketer, Dhoni's journey is characterised by memorable innings and nail-biting finishes. But, what sets him apart is his charismatic leadership and unruffled demeanour even in the face of the most challenging situations. His ability to make critical decisions under pressure has earned him the moniker of 'Captain Cool'.

Yet, Dhoni is much more than his cricketing prowess. His stints with the Territorial Army speak volumes about his commitment towards his nation. As a doting father, he is often seen sharing cherished moments with his daughter, Ziva. His compassion for animals and discreet philanthropic endeavours underscore his multifaceted personality.

As he celebrates his 42nd birthday, his fellow players have nothing but words of admiration and respect for him. From being called an "elder brother" by Virat Kohli, to being hailed as a "leader like no other", the encomiums from his peers reflect the high esteem in which he is held. Dhoni's leadership and guidance have shaped the careers of many cricketers like Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya, who consider him as their mentor and "greatest friend".

Even rivals from across the border, such as Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani, see him as an inspiration and role model. As Dahani aptly put it, Dhoni is indeed "the all times great entertainer and finisher".

As 'Captain Cool' turns 42, the cricketing world not only celebrates an iconic player but a remarkable human being. Here's wishing MS Dhoni a year filled with happiness, health, and more cricketing laurels. Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni!