Over a dozen employees at realme India quit

Over a dozen employees, including some senior executives, are learnt to have resigned from smartphone maker Realme India, two sources aware of the development said.

Both sources confirmed that the employees have quit to join former Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in his new organisation Honor Tech.

"There is Mass resignation at Realme India as several employees, including top directors, have joined Madhav Sheth at Honor Tech," according to a source.

Senior officials who have resigned include former Realme Director Sales Dipesh Punamiya, who joined as AVP at Honor Tech in July.

An email query sent to realme did not elicit any reply.

Realme co-founder Sheth resigned from the company last month after five years of stint to start a new venture related to exports.

“After 5 years at Realme, it's time for me to move on and start a new journey," Sheth noted in an official tweet.

Earlier in his tweet, Sheth said that India is strategically important to Realme, and he will act as a strategic advisor to the company for its development plan, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions.

Reports suggest that Seth is reportedly joining the Chinese smartphone brand Honor to help boost its business in India. According to a report from ET Telecom, Honor’s India partner PSAV Global Tech Private Limited is currently discussing with former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth to revive the brand in the country.

PSAV Global, headquartered in Noida, is a distributor of Honor devices, including laptops, tablets, and wearables.