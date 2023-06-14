Madhav Seth formally leaves Realme India

﻿Realme﻿ India CEO Madhav Sheth on Wednesday announced his departure from the mobile firm. Following this, Founder and CEO Sky Li will oversee the company's Indian market.

“After 5 years at Realme, it's time for me to move on and start a new journey," Sheth noted in an official tweet.

“Realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was so much more than just on organisation: it has been my home, my passion, and my purpose, I am proud of everything we accomplished together over the past five years, as we grew the brand and watched it proliferate. But even more important was what the brand gave back to me,” he wrote.

Sheth said that India is strategically important to Realme, and he will act as a strategic advisor to the company for its development plan, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions.

"After a long conversation with Sky Li and also with his support, it's time for me to contribute my share to the country's export business," Sheth further noted.

Sheth’s exit comes months after Xiaomi India head Manu Jain quit.

Reports suggest that Seth is reportedly joining the Chinese smartphone brand Honor to help boost its business in India. According to a report from ET Telecom, Honor’s India partner PSAV Global Tech Private Limited is currently discussing with former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth to revive the brand in the country.

PSAV Global, headquartered in Noida, is a distributor of Honor devices, including laptops, tablets, and wearables.